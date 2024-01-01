Given Turkey's strategic position and its significance in the maritime sector, AVS Global Supply is proud to offer comprehensive ship supply services not only in Turkey but across more than 1500 ports worldwide. With our industry experience dating back to 1985, we are dedicated to developing fast and reliable solutions for all your needs.

Our Services

Global Ship Supply

We provide ship supply services in Turkey and 126 countries worldwide, across 1500 ports. Our offerings include technical materials, provisions, deck and engine stores, electrical items, medical supplies, safety equipment, nautical charts & publications, marine chemicals, and much more.

Catering and Provisions Supply

We offer professional catering services to over 200 ships, enhancing crew morale with high-quality food solutions. Adhering to MLC 2006 standards, we prepare healthy and balanced diets tailored to the crew's nationality.

Technical Stores Supply

We supply contracted technical materials to foreign-flagged ships, providing quality products within budget. Through our Tuzla branch in Turkey, we also serve ships and shipyards with technical material services.

Logistics Services

We offer comprehensive customs clearance, storage, and logistics services for ship spare parts in transit. Our global scale full ship chandlery and technical stores services ensure timely delivery and excellent customer service.

Education Services

Through Ekol Maritime Training Center, we train international seafarers for the maritime sector. Our education center is equipped with simulators, laboratories, and workshops designed to meet the industry's needs.

Why AVS?

Strong Network and Purchasing Power: Our global supplier network and the international purchasing power we pass directly to our customers enable cost-effective solutions.

Quality and Rapid Service: Our 24/7 support and constant communication with customers and suppliers across different time zones ensure the maintenance of our service quality.

Flexible Solutions: Our capacity to respond quickly to urgent supply requests allows us to offer flexible solutions tailored to our customers' needs.

Contact Us

For more information about our ship supply services in Turkey and worldwide, please get in touch. Our customer service representatives are eager to connect with you and provide solutions tailored to your needs.

Ports We Serve in Turkey