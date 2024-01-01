Given Turkey's strategic position and its significance in the maritime sector, AVS Global Supply is proud to offer comprehensive ship supply services not only in Turkey but across more than 1500 ports worldwide. With our industry experience dating back to 1985, we are dedicated to developing fast and reliable solutions for all your needs.
We provide ship supply services in Turkey and 126 countries worldwide, across 1500 ports. Our offerings include technical materials, provisions, deck and engine stores, electrical items, medical supplies, safety equipment, nautical charts & publications, marine chemicals, and much more.
We offer professional catering services to over 200 ships, enhancing crew morale with high-quality food solutions. Adhering to MLC 2006 standards, we prepare healthy and balanced diets tailored to the crew's nationality.
We supply contracted technical materials to foreign-flagged ships, providing quality products within budget. Through our Tuzla branch in Turkey, we also serve ships and shipyards with technical material services.
We offer comprehensive customs clearance, storage, and logistics services for ship spare parts in transit. Our global scale full ship chandlery and technical stores services ensure timely delivery and excellent customer service.
Through Ekol Maritime Training Center, we train international seafarers for the maritime sector. Our education center is equipped with simulators, laboratories, and workshops designed to meet the industry's needs.
|Port
|Location
|Akçansa Ship Supply Point
|39°52'50" N / 26°08'58" E
|Aliağa Ship Supply Point
|38°49'29" N / 26°57'15" E
|Ambarlı Ship Supply Point
|40°57'35" N / 28°40'24" E
|Antalya Ship Supply Point
|36°49'15" N / 30°36'36" E
|Autoport Ship Supply Point
|40°43'44" N / 29°51'25" E
|Bandırma Ship Supply Point
|40°22'07" N / 27°57'17" E
|Ceyhan Ship Supply Point
|36°54'17" N / 35°59'06" E
|Çanakkale Ship Supply Point
|40°10'16" N / 26°22'59" E
|Derince Ship Supply Point
|40°44'58" N / 29°50'00" E
|Ereğli Ship Supply Point
|41°16'42" N / 31°24'08" E
|Gemlik Ship Supply Point
|40°24'57" N / 29°04'50" E
|Güllük Ship Supply Point
|37°14'01" N / 27°35'10" E
|Hopa Ship Supply Point
|41°24'48" N / 41°25'16" E
|İçdaş Karabiga Ship Supply Point
|40°27'05" N /27°08'23" E
|İskenderun Ship Supply Point
|36°35'53" N / 36°11'00" E
|İzmir Ship Supply Point
|38°26'53" N / 27°09'07" E
|Kuşadası Ship Supply Point
|37°51'27" N / 27°11'28" E
|Limaş Ship Supply Point
|40°43'06" N / 29°53'09" E
|Marmara Ereğlisi Ship Supply Point
|40°58'47" N / 27°58'50" E
|Mersin Ship Supply Point
|36°47'36" N / 34°38'19" E
|Nemport Ship Supply Point
|38°46'08" N / 26°55'23" E
|Rize Ship Supply Point
|41°04'08" N / 40°29'44" E
|Samsun Ship Supply Point
|41°19'38" N / 36°23'32" E
|Sinop Ship Supply Point
|42°02'10" N / 35°09'03" E
|Tekirdağ Ship Supply Point
|40°57'43" N / 27°30'32" E
|Trabzon Ship Supply Point
|41°02'39" N / 39°44'05" E
|Zonguldak Ship Supply Point
|41°27'39" N / 31°46'49" E